Ingredients:
2 14-ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk
1-pint heavy cream
1/2 cup lime juice plus 1 tbs. lime zest
2 1/2 sleeves of Ritz crackers
Method of Preparation:
- Combine milk and heavy cream in a large bowl.
- Add the lime juice and whisk until thickened, about 1 minute.
- Spread one cup of filling on the bottom of a deep-dish pie plate or 11-inch oval casserole.
- Top with a single layer of Ritz crackers. Repeat, alternating layers of filling and crackers until the pie plate is full.
- Finish with a layer of filling.
- Sprinkle top with grated lime zest.
- Refrigerate for at least two hours or up to overnight.
Enjoy!
