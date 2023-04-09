Ingredients:

2 14-ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk

1-pint heavy cream

1/2 cup lime juice plus 1 tbs. lime zest

2 1/2 sleeves of Ritz crackers

Method of Preparation:

Combine milk and heavy cream in a large bowl.

Add the lime juice and whisk until thickened, about 1 minute.

Spread one cup of filling on the bottom of a deep-dish pie plate or 11-inch oval casserole.

Top with a single layer of Ritz crackers. Repeat, alternating layers of filling and crackers until the pie plate is full.

Finish with a layer of filling.

Sprinkle top with grated lime zest.

Refrigerate for at least two hours or up to overnight.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.