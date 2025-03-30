(WSVN) - Ingredients:

Salt

12 ounces spaghetti or bucatini

¼ cup olive oil

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 cup plain hummus

1 lemon

Salt to taste

Tender herbs for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil.

Add pasta and cook until al dente, reserving 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain pasta and set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium and add the garlic, shallot and a pinch of salt.

Cook, stirring often, until fragrant and slightly softened, about 2 minutes, then add the hummus and ½ cup of the reserved pasta water.

Stir until the hummus becomes a looser, smoother sauce.

Stir in lemon juice. Turn heat down to medium-low.

Add the pasta to the pan, toss very well to coat, season with salt to taste, and toss again, adding more reserved pasta water if needed to create desired consistency.

Transfer to serving bowls or plates.

Drizzle with more olive oil, if desired, and top with herbs if desired.

Serve immediately.

