(WSVN) - Ingredients:
Salt
12 ounces spaghetti or bucatini
¼ cup olive oil
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 shallot, finely chopped
1 cup plain hummus
1 lemon
Salt to taste
Tender herbs for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil.
- Add pasta and cook until al dente, reserving 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain pasta and set aside.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium and add the garlic, shallot and a pinch of salt.
- Cook, stirring often, until fragrant and slightly softened, about 2 minutes, then add the hummus and ½ cup of the reserved pasta water.
- Stir until the hummus becomes a looser, smoother sauce.
- Stir in lemon juice. Turn heat down to medium-low.
- Add the pasta to the pan, toss very well to coat, season with salt to taste, and toss again, adding more reserved pasta water if needed to create desired consistency.
- Transfer to serving bowls or plates.
- Drizzle with more olive oil, if desired, and top with herbs if desired.
- Serve immediately.
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.