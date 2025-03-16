(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 pie crust- 9 inch (make your own or pre-made)

1 lemon, washed

1 ½ cups sugar

1 stick of unsalted butter, cut into chunks

4 large eggs

2 tbs. cornstarch

¼ tsp. salt

Method of Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Place the pie shell on a baking sheet.

Wash the lemon, slice into thick wheels and remove seeds.

Toss lemon slices and the peel into the food processor with sugar and butter. Blend well, scraping down the sides of the container as needed, until the lemon is thoroughly pureed.

Add the eggs, cornstarch and salt and pulse until the batter is smooth.

Pour into the prepared pie shell.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the filling is set. You can test this by bumping the pan a little. It should jiggle slightly. It should also be very light brown on top.

Let cool on the rack and serve.

Delicious at room temp or chilled!

