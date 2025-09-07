(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 small broccoli crowns

4 tbs. olive oil, divided

¼ tsp. salt, divided

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tbs. lemon juice

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. pepper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425.

Slice broccoli crowns in half.

Toss with two tablespoons olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt in a large bowl.

Place cut side down on a baking sheet.

Roast until the stems are tender and browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic powder, pepper and remaining ¼ tsp. salt in a small bowl.

Slowly whisk in the remaining 2 tbs. olive oil.

Drizzle the vinaigrette over the roasted broccoli and serve.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.