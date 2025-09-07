(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 small broccoli crowns
4 tbs. olive oil, divided
¼ tsp. salt, divided
1 tsp. lemon zest
1 tbs. lemon juice
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 425.
- Slice broccoli crowns in half.
- Toss with two tablespoons olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt in a large bowl.
- Place cut side down on a baking sheet.
- Roast until the stems are tender and browned, 25 to 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic powder, pepper and remaining ¼ tsp. salt in a small bowl.
- Slowly whisk in the remaining 2 tbs. olive oil.
- Drizzle the vinaigrette over the roasted broccoli and serve.
Enjoy!
