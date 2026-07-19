Who doesn’t love Italian food? We know we do, and we think you’re going to love this easy to make dinner recipe that’s great for any night of the week. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 cups marinara sauce, plus more for serving

8 uncooked lasagna noodles, wheat or gluten-free

16 ounces 2% cottage cheese drained

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons pesto

1 egg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Black pepper to taste

1/2 cup part skim mozzarella cheese, shredded



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Ladle about 1 cup sauce on the bottom of a 9 x 12 or large oval baking dish.

Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions, then drain. Place a piece of wax paper on the counter and lay out lasagna noodles so they dry out.

In a large bowl combine drained cottage cheese, Parmesan, pesto, egg, 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper and mix.

Make sure noodles are dry. Take 1/3 cup of cheese mixture and spread evenly over noodle. Roll carefully and place seam side down onto the baking dish. Repeat.

Ladle remaining sauce over the noodles and top each one with mozzarella cheese.

Put foil over baking dish careful not to touch the cheese and bake for 40 minutes, or until cheese melts. Makes 8 rolls.

Enjoy!

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