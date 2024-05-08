(WSVN) - The Chef: Michael Asalie
The Restaurant: Salty Flame, Miami
The Dish: Korean Fried Chicken
Ingredients:
8 oz boneless skinless chicken thighs
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup potato starch
1/3 cup cornstarch
1 tbsp salt
1/2 cup buttermilk
3-4 garlic cloves, smashed
1 inch piece of ginger, smashed
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1/2 tsp 1.5 oz spicy miso
1/2 tsp miso paste
1/3 cup sweet chili sauce or gochujang
1/2 tsp sesame seeds
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, mix the chicken thighs with the buttermilk, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper and marinate for at least 45 minutes.
- In a different bowl, mix the all-purpose flour with potato starch, cornstarch and salt, and bread the marinated chicken into the mix.
- Pre-fry at 250 degrees for 3 min, then finish frying at 350 degrees until the chicken in crispy.
- Mix the miso paste and sweet chili sauce until mix becomes thick, then toss with finished chicken and sesame seeds.
Salty Flame
1414 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 563-8972
https://saltyflamerestaurant.com/
