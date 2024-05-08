(WSVN) - The Chef: Michael Asalie

The Restaurant: Salty Flame, Miami

The Dish: Korean Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

8 oz boneless skinless chicken thighs

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup potato starch

1/3 cup cornstarch

1 tbsp salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

3-4 garlic cloves, smashed

1 inch piece of ginger, smashed

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp 1.5 oz spicy miso

1/2 tsp miso paste

1/3 cup sweet chili sauce or gochujang

1/2 tsp sesame seeds

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, mix the chicken thighs with the buttermilk, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper and marinate for at least 45 minutes.

In a different bowl, mix the all-purpose flour with potato starch, cornstarch and salt, and bread the marinated chicken into the mix.

Pre-fry at 250 degrees for 3 min, then finish frying at 350 degrees until the chicken in crispy.

Mix the miso paste and sweet chili sauce until mix becomes thick, then toss with finished chicken and sesame seeds.

Salty Flame

1414 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

(305) 563-8972

https://saltyflamerestaurant.com/

