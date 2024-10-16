(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is getting ready for a seafood festival. He’s cooking up a delicious crab cake. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Peter Vouthy

The Restaurant: RED, Miami Beach

The Dish: King Crab Cake

Ingredients:

4 oz Shelled Alaskan King Crab (can also use jumbo lump crab)

2 oz house mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp chopped chiles

1 tbsp parsley chives

Kosher salt and Fresh Black Pepper to taste

Corn salsa:

1 cup shucked fresh corn

1 tbsp Sherry Vinegar

1 tbsp Chopped Peppers

Picked Parsley and Tarragon

Kosher Salt. Fresh Black Pepper

Combine all ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper

Remoulade

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp Old Bay

1 tbsp chopped cornichons

¼ tsp hot sauce

¼ tsp Colemans mustard

Mix all and adjust seasoning accordingly

Method of Preparation:

Heat a saute pan over medium heat and add canola oil.

When the pan is hot, sear the crabcake.

When golden brown on one side, flip and place in the oven at 400 degrees to finish.

Bake until hot and golden brown on top.

To Plate:

Spread the remoulade on the plate and spoon the corn salsa so that the seared crabcake can be placed on top.

RED

801 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 534-3688

www.redsobe.com

South Beach Seafood Festival

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.