The Chef: Tristen Epps
The Restaurant: Ocean Social, Miami Beach
The Dish: Key West Shrimp Toast
Ingredients:
1 lb Peeled Shrimp
8 oz Chopped cooked Shrimp
1 Egg White
2 tbsp Fish Sauce
1 tbsp Aji Amarillo
1 tbsp oz Paprika
4¼ oz Cream Cheese
1 Lime, juiced and zest
½ oz Chopped Scallions
¼ oz Chopped Cilantro
12 slices Brioche Bread
Method of Preparation:
- Puree peeled shrimp until smooth.
- Scrape down, add in egg white, fish sauce, aji amarillo, paprika, and lime.
- Puree until smooth, scrape down sides.
- Add in cream cheese and puree.
- Fold in herbs and chopped shrimp.
- Spread mousse between two pieces of brioche bread. Press down slightly and bake at 300 degrees until the mousse is cooked.
- Chill for approximately 20 minutes until room temperature, then brown in butter over medium-low to medium heat (just until bread is crispy), cut and serve.
Ocean Social
(located in Eden Roc Miami Beach)
4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(786) 961-6043
www.edenrochotelmiami.com
