The Chef: Tristen Epps

The Restaurant: Ocean Social, Miami Beach

The Dish: Key West Shrimp Toast

Ingredients:

1 lb Peeled Shrimp

8 oz Chopped cooked Shrimp

1 Egg White

2 tbsp Fish Sauce

1 tbsp Aji Amarillo

1 tbsp oz Paprika

4¼ oz Cream Cheese

1 Lime, juiced and zest

½ oz Chopped Scallions

¼ oz Chopped Cilantro

12 slices Brioche Bread

Method of Preparation:

Puree peeled shrimp until smooth.

Scrape down, add in egg white, fish sauce, aji amarillo, paprika, and lime.

Puree until smooth, scrape down sides.

Add in cream cheese and puree.

Fold in herbs and chopped shrimp.

Spread mousse between two pieces of brioche bread. Press down slightly and bake at 300 degrees until the mousse is cooked.

Chill for approximately 20 minutes until room temperature, then brown in butter over medium-low to medium heat (just until bread is crispy), cut and serve.

Ocean Social

(located in Eden Roc Miami Beach)

4525 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

(786) 961-6043

www.edenrochotelmiami.com

