If you want a sweet treat without the guilt, we’ve got you covered. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup peanut butter, smooth

1 egg

1/4 cup granulated sweetener (we used Truvia)

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. vanilla extract

sea salt to sprinkle on top

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put all ingredients in a bowl and stir together until a dough forms.

Make a large ball and cut into 8 slices.

Make 2 dough balls from each slice and put on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Flatten each cookie dough ball into 1 cm thick disks using a fork, making a crisscross pattern.

Sprinkle each cookie with sea salt.

Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool completely before serving.

Enjoy!

