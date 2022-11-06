If you want a sweet treat without the guilt, we’ve got you covered. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:
1 cup almond flour
1/2 cup peanut butter, smooth
1 egg
1/4 cup granulated sweetener (we used Truvia)
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. vanilla extract
sea salt to sprinkle on top

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Put all ingredients in a bowl and stir together until a dough forms.
  • Make a large ball and cut into 8 slices.
  • Make 2 dough balls from each slice and put on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  • Flatten each cookie dough ball into 1 cm thick disks using a fork, making a crisscross pattern.
  • Sprinkle each cookie with sea salt.
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes.
  • Remove from oven and let cool completely before serving.

Enjoy!

