(WSVN) - Here is a recipe that gives Italian meatballs a run for their money. A South Florida chef makes his with a lot of Greek flavor. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Peter Spyropolous

The Restaurant: Theos Estiatorio, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Keftedes

Ingredients:

16 oz of ground beef (lean)

8 oz ground lamb meat (lean)

8 oz ground veal (lean)

Half white onion fine chopped or ground.

Half tablespoon minced garlic

4 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 oz white wine vinegar

8 oz Italian breadcrumbs

4 oz extra virgin Greek olive oil

4 oz fine chopped fresh parsley

2 oz fine chopped fresh dill

2 oz fine chopped fresh mint

2 oz fine chopped fresh basil

2 whole eggs

Salt + fresh black pepper+ Greek dry oregano to taste

Method of Preparation:

Combine all 3 different types of ground meat and mix well until they are fully blended.

Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well, preferably by hand.

Cover and let your mix rest in your refrigerator for a few minutes.

Preheat a sauteed pan/skillet with olive oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Form small balls about 2oz-2.5oz each and place them in the pan

Allow some space between each meatball, do not overload your pan.

Sautee each side for about 90 seconds to 2 minutes, until you achieve a golden brown color.

If you are planning to cook your meatballs only in the pan, add another 30-45 seconds of cooking time to each side.

For oven:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

After sautéing the meatballs, remove them from the olive oil and place them in another pan and finish them in the oven for 3-5 minutes in order to cook them all the way through.

To Plate:

Place meatballs on a plate and garnish with chives and a drizzle of fresh lemon juice and Extra Virgin Greek olive oil

Theo’s Estiatorio

826 E Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-404-3040

theosestiatorio.com

