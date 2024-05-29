(WSVN) - Here is a recipe that gives Italian meatballs a run for their money. A South Florida chef makes his with a lot of Greek flavor. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Peter Spyropolous
The Restaurant: Theos Estiatorio, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Keftedes
Ingredients:
16 oz of ground beef (lean)
8 oz ground lamb meat (lean)
8 oz ground veal (lean)
Half white onion fine chopped or ground.
Half tablespoon minced garlic
4 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
2 oz white wine vinegar
8 oz Italian breadcrumbs
4 oz extra virgin Greek olive oil
4 oz fine chopped fresh parsley
2 oz fine chopped fresh dill
2 oz fine chopped fresh mint
2 oz fine chopped fresh basil
2 whole eggs
Salt + fresh black pepper+ Greek dry oregano to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Combine all 3 different types of ground meat and mix well until they are fully blended.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well, preferably by hand.
- Cover and let your mix rest in your refrigerator for a few minutes.
- Preheat a sauteed pan/skillet with olive oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Form small balls about 2oz-2.5oz each and place them in the pan
- Allow some space between each meatball, do not overload your pan.
- Sautee each side for about 90 seconds to 2 minutes, until you achieve a golden brown color.
- If you are planning to cook your meatballs only in the pan, add another 30-45 seconds of cooking time to each side.
For oven:
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
- After sautéing the meatballs, remove them from the olive oil and place them in another pan and finish them in the oven for 3-5 minutes in order to cook them all the way through.
To Plate:
- Place meatballs on a plate and garnish with chives and a drizzle of fresh lemon juice and Extra Virgin Greek olive oil
Theo’s Estiatorio
826 E Sunrise Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
954-404-3040
theosestiatorio.com
