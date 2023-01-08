Ingredients for Salad:

1 medium bunch of curly green kale (about 8 ounces)

Fine sea salt to taste

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and drained, or 1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas

½ cup thinly sliced Kalamata olives and/or roughly chopped pepper rings

⅓ cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, rinsed and drained

⅓ cup finely grated Parmesan (optional)

⅓ cup pine nuts

¼ teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Ingredients for Creamy Tahini dressing

1⁄4 cup tahini

3 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 to 1 ½ lemons)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium clove garlic, pressed or minced

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

2 tablespoons water

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Place the chopped kale in a large serving bowl. Sprinkle it lightly with salt and massage it with your hands by scrunching up large handfuls at a time until it’s darker and more fragrant (this makes the kale tastier and easier to eat).

Add the chickpeas, olives and/or pepper rings, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan (if using). Set aside.

To toast the pine nuts, combine the seeds with the olive oil and a few dashes of salt in a small skillet over medium heat.

Cook, stirring often until the seeds are fragrant and turning lightly golden at the edges, about 5 minutes. Pour the toasted seeds into the salad bowl.

To prepare the salad dressing: In a small liquid measuring cup or bowl, combine the tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, mustard, and salt. Whisk until blended. Add the water and whisk until blended. Season generously with freshly black pepper, to taste.

Pour the dressing into the salad (you might not need all of it, but I did). Toss until the salad is evenly coated with dressing. Serve immediately.

This salad keeps well in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days.

Enjoy!

