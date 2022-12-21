It is almost crunch time for the Christmas holiday. Hopefully, the presents are all bought so you can turn your attention to the meal. A chef has an easy appetizer to get the party started. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Kyle Kingrey
The Restaurant: Rusty Pelican, Miami
The Dish: Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Ingredients:
6oz Crab Meat
2oz Diced Bell Pepper
2oz Mayo
1 Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning
½ Tbsp Lemon Juice
1 tsp Whole Grain Mustard
Panko Bread Crumbs
Salt and Pepper to Taste
Remoulade:
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon mustard
1 teaspoon hot sauce
½ teaspoon paprika
2 garlic cloves, grated
1 scallion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
⅛ teaspoon onion powder
Pinch of cayenne
Method of Preparation:
- In a mixing bowl, mix everything but the panko until well combined. Season as needed.
- Form two 4oz balls.
- Flatten the two balls until they look like hockey pucks. Approximately ¾ inch thick.
- Place a layer of panko on the top and bottom of the crab mix and gently press the panko into the mix.
- Place the crab cakes in the refrigerator unwrapped for an hour or two to firm up.
- Once the crab cakes have firmed up a little, the crab cakes are ready to be cooked.
- In a nonstick pan, heat up 2oz of oil on medium heat.
- Place crab cake into the pan and cook each side for about 2 minutes or until golden brown.
For the remoulade: Mix ingredients together well. Refrigerate before serving.
Rusty Pelican
3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
www.therustypelican.com
(305) 361-3818
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.