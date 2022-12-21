It is almost crunch time for the Christmas holiday. Hopefully, the presents are all bought so you can turn your attention to the meal. A chef has an easy appetizer to get the party started. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Kyle Kingrey

The Restaurant: Rusty Pelican, Miami

The Dish: Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Ingredients:

6oz Crab Meat

2oz Diced Bell Pepper

2oz Mayo

1 Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning

½ Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Whole Grain Mustard

Panko Bread Crumbs

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Remoulade:

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon paprika

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 scallion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon onion powder

Pinch of cayenne

Method of Preparation:

In a mixing bowl, mix everything but the panko until well combined. Season as needed.

Form two 4oz balls.

Flatten the two balls until they look like hockey pucks. Approximately ¾ inch thick.

Place a layer of panko on the top and bottom of the crab mix and gently press the panko into the mix.

Place the crab cakes in the refrigerator unwrapped for an hour or two to firm up.

Once the crab cakes have firmed up a little, the crab cakes are ready to be cooked.

In a nonstick pan, heat up 2oz of oil on medium heat.

Place crab cake into the pan and cook each side for about 2 minutes or until golden brown.

For the remoulade: Mix ingredients together well. Refrigerate before serving.

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

www.therustypelican.com

(305) 361-3818

