(WSVN) - We're crafting a crunchy holiday sweet treat in this edition of Bite with Belkys!

Ingredients:

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

6 cups Rice Chex cereal

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

Method of Preparation:

Place the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave on high for one minute.

Remove the bowl from the microwave and stir.

Put the bowl back into the microwave and heat for an additional 30 seconds or until the mixture is smooth when stirred.

Add the vanilla extract and stir again.

Pour the cereal into a large mixing bowl.

Add the chocolate peanut butter mixture and gently stir until cereal is evenly coated.

Pour the coated cereal into a large Ziploc bag.

Add the powdered sugar.

Seal the bag and shake until the cereal is well-coated.

Spread on parchment paper or waxed paper.

Let sit until cool and the chocolate is set.

Store your Jingle Bell Crunch in an airtight container for up to two weeks. If it is warm in your kitchen, store it in the refrigerator.

Enjoy!

