INGREDIENTS:

• 1 Pound large shrimp peeled and deveined (you can either leave tails on or remove them)

• 2 tablespoon Grace Jerk Seasoning

• 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

• zest of 1 whole orange and HALF of it’s juice it’s juice

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Creamy Lime slaw

• 1/2 bag coleslaw mix

• ¾ cup Greek yogurt

• 1 tbsp. of sour cream optional

• 1 tbsp. of white, distilled vinegar

• Zest and juice of one lime

• ¼ cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped



DIRECTIONS/METHOD OF PREPARATION:

If making the recipe on the grill soak wooden skewers in water for about 10 minutes

Marinate shrimp in jerk seasoning, oil orange juice, orange zest, minced garlic and salt and pepper and let sit while you make the creamy lime slaw.

Combine the Greek Yogurt, vinegar, lime zest and juice and cilantro and whisk until combined then toss with the cole slaw.

Heat your outdoor grill (or pan if cooking inside) to medium heat and cook the shrimp for about 2-3 minutes per side.

Serve the creamy lime slaw on a platter and place the grilled shrimp on top. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

