Courtesy: Chef Jouvens Jean

JERK WET RUB

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons granulated onion

2 ½ teaspoons dried thyme

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

2 teaspoons ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground clove

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1-ounce honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ ounce soy sauce

2 whole scotch bonnet peppers

JERK CHICKEN MARINADE

INGREDIENTS

1 chicken leg quarter

2 tablespoons granulated onion

2 ½ teaspoons dried thyme

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

2 teaspoons ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground clove

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

DIRECTIONS

Step 1: Combine all the dry ingredients in a food processor and blend until all ingredients have incorporated. Then rub the seasoning onto the chicken.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine all the wet rub ingredients. Rub the wet seasoning onto the chicken and allow it to marinate for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Step 3: After 24 hours remove chicken from the refrigerator and place it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit preheated convection oven for 12 minutes or regular oven for 18 minutes.

Step 4: Remove the chicken from the oven and allow it to rest for 5 minutes

Step 5: Serve with your favorite side dish or Festival (recipe below)

