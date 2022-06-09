Courtesy: Chef Jouvens Jean
JERK WET RUB
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons granulated onion
2 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground clove
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1-ounce honey
2 tablespoons brown sugar
½ ounce soy sauce
2 whole scotch bonnet peppers
JERK CHICKEN MARINADE
INGREDIENTS
1 chicken leg quarter
2 tablespoons granulated onion
2 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground clove
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
DIRECTIONS
Step 1: Combine all the dry ingredients in a food processor and blend until all ingredients have incorporated. Then rub the seasoning onto the chicken.
Step 2: In a small bowl, combine all the wet rub ingredients. Rub the wet seasoning onto the chicken and allow it to marinate for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.
Step 3: After 24 hours remove chicken from the refrigerator and place it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit preheated convection oven for 12 minutes or regular oven for 18 minutes.
Step 4: Remove the chicken from the oven and allow it to rest for 5 minutes
Step 5: Serve with your favorite side dish or Festival (recipe below)
