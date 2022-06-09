Courtesy: Chef Jouvens Jean

JERK WET RUB

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons granulated onion
2 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground clove
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1-ounce honey
2 tablespoons brown sugar
½ ounce soy sauce
2 whole scotch bonnet peppers

JERK CHICKEN MARINADE

INGREDIENTS

1 chicken leg quarter
2 tablespoons granulated onion
2 ½ teaspoons dried thyme
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground clove
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

DIRECTIONS

Step 1: Combine all the dry ingredients in a food processor and blend until all ingredients have incorporated. Then rub the seasoning onto the chicken.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine all the wet rub ingredients. Rub the wet seasoning onto the chicken and allow it to marinate for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Step 3: After 24 hours remove chicken from the refrigerator and place it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit preheated convection oven for 12 minutes or regular oven for 18 minutes.

Step 4: Remove the chicken from the oven and allow it to rest for 5 minutes

Step 5: Serve with your favorite side dish or Festival (recipe below)

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox