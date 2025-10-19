(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 slice sourdough bread
2 tbsp cottage cheese
2 tablespoons grated cheese, your favorite
2 tablespoons red onion, finely diced
2 tablespoons bell pepper, any color, finely diced
1 tablespoon diced jalapeno
1 tablespoon fresh parsley
salt
pepper
cooking spray (we used avocado)
Method of Preparation:
- Mix the cottage cheese with cheddar cheese, diced onion, jalapeno and parsley and salt and pepper.
- Mix well and top it on the sourdough.
- Spray with avocado spray.
- Make in an air fryer at 400 for 15 minutes until the top gets crispy- about 12 minutes.
Enjoy!
