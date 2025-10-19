(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 slice sourdough bread

2 tbsp cottage cheese

2 tablespoons grated cheese, your favorite

2 tablespoons red onion, finely diced

2 tablespoons bell pepper, any color, finely diced

1 tablespoon diced jalapeno

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

salt

pepper

cooking spray (we used avocado)

Method of Preparation:

Mix the cottage cheese with cheddar cheese, diced onion, jalapeno and parsley and salt and pepper.

Mix well and top it on the sourdough.

Spray with avocado spray.

Make in an air fryer at 400 for 15 minutes until the top gets crispy- about 12 minutes.

Enjoy!

