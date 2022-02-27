(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something a little different on taco night, check out what we think is a delicious twist on a classic meal. That’s what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 14 oz. can jackfruit rinsed and drained

1 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tbs vegetable oil (or olive oil)

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp sweet paprika

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

salt and pepper to taste

corn or flour tortillas

your favorite taco toppings

Method of Preparation:

Drain and rinse the jackfruit. Shred it using 2 forks. It’s OK to leave in some seeds.

Add oil to a skillet over medium high heat. When the oil is hot, add the shredded jackfruit to the pan. Stir well, then add all the seasonings. Stir until combined, about 3-4 minutes.

Next, add the cans of black beans and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Stir well until everything is coated and the beans have warmed through.

Heat corn or flour tortillas in a skillet, then add the jackfruit mixture to each and top with your favorite taco toppings.

Enjoy!

