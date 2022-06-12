We’re back with a low carb main course meal that’s easy and delicious. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 heads cauliflower cut into bite-sized florets

5 tbs. olive oil

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 lb. Italian sausage

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups marinara sauce

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 1/2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese

1 1/s cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line two baking sheets with foil or parchment papers.

In a large bowl, toss together the cauliflower, 4 tbs. cup olive oil, salt and pepper.

Arrange the cauliflower in a single layer on the baking sheets. Roast in the oven for about 25 minutes, until browned.

Sausage marinara:

Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the sausage and cook, breaking apart with a spatula until browned, about 10 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for another minutes or so until fragrant. Add the marinara sauce and Italian seasoning.

Simmer for 2-3 minutes until the sauce is bubbling.

Layer:

When the cauliflower is done, reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Arrange half the cauliflower in the bottom of a baking dish. Spoon half the ricotta over the cauliflower, then smooth it out.

Sprinkle half the shredded Parmesan over the ricotta. Top with half of the sausage marinara.

After smoothing that out, sprinkle with half of the shredded mozzarella. Repeat the layers, topping it all off with mozzarella cheese.

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and golden.

Enjoy!

