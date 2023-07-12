A natural sweetener adds some extra kick to a pepperoni pizza! That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys
The Chef: Elio Solari
The Restaurant: Evio’s Pizza and Grill, North Miami
The Dish: Hot Honey Pizza
Ingredients:
pizza dough (available complimentary at Evio’s Pizza or purchase from your local grocery store)
1 cup of pizza sauce (recipe below)
2 cups of mozzarella cheese
15 pepperoni slices
1 ball of Burrata
1/4 cup of arugula
2 tablespoons of parmesan
1-2 tablespoons of hot honey sauce (recipe below)
Pizza Sauce:
1 can (6 lbs) of cacciatore tomato sauce
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon fresh chopped garlic
1 teaspoon black pepper
5 basil leaves
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Hot Honey Sauce:
1/2 cup honey
1 teaspoon red chili flakes
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Method of Preparation:
Pizza Sauce:
- Blend all ingredients.
Hot Honey Sauce:
- Warm honey and red flakes gently over medium heat in a saucepan.
- Warm until a few bubbles appear on the edge of the pan.
- Remove from heat, stir in apple cider vinegar.
Assemble Hot Honey Pizza:
- Preheat the oven to 475 degrees.
- Grease a pizza pan with a little bit of olive oil. If you are using a pizza stone, simply put the stone in the oven while it preheats.
- Stretch pizza dough to 14 inches.
- Apply pizza sauce on the base.
- Cover the pie with mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
- Place the pie in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
- Remove the pie and then add fresh burrata.
- Place the pie back in the oven for 2-3 minutes for a golden brown crust.
To Plate:
- Remove the pizza and add hot honey sauce drizzle, arugula, and parmesan cheese.
- Slice immediately and enjoy!
Evio’s Pizza and Grill
12600 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181
(305) 899-7699
https://eviospizza.com/
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.