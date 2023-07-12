A natural sweetener adds some extra kick to a pepperoni pizza! That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys

The Chef: Elio Solari

The Restaurant: Evio’s Pizza and Grill, North Miami

The Dish: Hot Honey Pizza

Ingredients:

pizza dough (available complimentary at Evio’s Pizza or purchase from your local grocery store)

1 cup of pizza sauce (recipe below)

2 cups of mozzarella cheese

15 pepperoni slices

1 ball of Burrata

1/4 cup of arugula

2 tablespoons of parmesan

1-2 tablespoons of hot honey sauce (recipe below)

Pizza Sauce:

1 can (6 lbs) of cacciatore tomato sauce

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon fresh chopped garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

5 basil leaves

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Hot Honey Sauce:

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Method of Preparation:

Pizza Sauce:

Blend all ingredients.

Hot Honey Sauce:

Warm honey and red flakes gently over medium heat in a saucepan.

Warm until a few bubbles appear on the edge of the pan.

Remove from heat, stir in apple cider vinegar.

Assemble Hot Honey Pizza:

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees.

Grease a pizza pan with a little bit of olive oil. If you are using a pizza stone, simply put the stone in the oven while it preheats.

Stretch pizza dough to 14 inches.

Apply pizza sauce on the base.

Cover the pie with mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.

Place the pie in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.

Remove the pie and then add fresh burrata.

Place the pie back in the oven for 2-3 minutes for a golden brown crust.

To Plate:

Remove the pizza and add hot honey sauce drizzle, arugula, and parmesan cheese.

Slice immediately and enjoy!

Evio’s Pizza and Grill

12600 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181

(305) 899-7699

https://eviospizza.com/

