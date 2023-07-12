A natural sweetener adds some extra kick to a pepperoni pizza! That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys

The Chef: Elio Solari
The Restaurant: Evio’s Pizza and Grill, North Miami
The Dish: Hot Honey Pizza

Ingredients:
pizza dough (available complimentary at Evio’s Pizza or purchase from your local grocery store)
1 cup of pizza sauce (recipe below)
2 cups of mozzarella cheese
15 pepperoni slices
1 ball of Burrata
1/4 cup of arugula
2 tablespoons of parmesan
1-2 tablespoons of hot honey sauce (recipe below)

Pizza Sauce:
1 can (6 lbs) of cacciatore tomato sauce
1 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon fresh chopped garlic
1 teaspoon black pepper
5 basil leaves
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Hot Honey Sauce:
1/2 cup honey
1 teaspoon red chili flakes
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Method of Preparation:
Pizza Sauce:

  • Blend all ingredients.

Hot Honey Sauce:

  • Warm honey and red flakes gently over medium heat in a saucepan.
  • Warm until a few bubbles appear on the edge of the pan.
  • Remove from heat, stir in apple cider vinegar.

Assemble Hot Honey Pizza:

  • Preheat the oven to 475 degrees.
  • Grease a pizza pan with a little bit of olive oil. If you are using a pizza stone, simply put the stone in the oven while it preheats.
  • Stretch pizza dough to 14 inches.
  • Apply pizza sauce on the base.
  • Cover the pie with mozzarella cheese and pepperonis.
  • Place the pie in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
  • Remove the pie and then add fresh burrata.
  • Place the pie back in the oven for 2-3 minutes for a golden brown crust.

To Plate:

  • Remove the pizza and add hot honey sauce drizzle, arugula, and parmesan cheese.
  • Slice immediately and enjoy!

Evio’s Pizza and Grill
12600 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181
(305) 899-7699
https://eviospizza.com/

