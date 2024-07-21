(WSVN) - If you are in the mood for something sweet and spicy, you’re going to love this easy-to-make dinner recipe. Hot honey chicken is what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 cups cornflakes

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

¾ tsp. garlic powder

¾ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ tbs. hot sauce (your favorite)

2 large eggs, beaten

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Hot honey (to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place one chicken breast between two pieces of parchment paper or a zip-top bag.

Using a meat tenderizer, beat the chicken until about ½ inch thick. Repeat with other chicken breast.

Place the cornflakes, Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and salt in a food processor and pulse until fine. Place the crumbs in a shallow bowl.

In a separate shallow bowl, mix the hot sauce with the eggs.

Place the flour in a separate shallow bowl.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Dredge the chicken in the flour then dip completely in the egg mixture.

Next, coat in the cornflake mixture and transfer to a plate. Repeat with the other breast.

Place the chicken in the oven and bake until it’s cooked through- about 20 minutes.

Let the chicken rest on a cutting board for about 5 minutes, then slice it and drizzle with the hot honey.

Serve and enjoy!

