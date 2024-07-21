(WSVN) - If you are in the mood for something sweet and spicy, you’re going to love this easy-to-make dinner recipe. Hot honey chicken is what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
3 cups cornflakes
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
¾ tsp. garlic powder
¾ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. smoked paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
1 ½ tbs. hot sauce (your favorite)
2 large eggs, beaten
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Hot honey (to taste)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Place one chicken breast between two pieces of parchment paper or a zip-top bag.
- Using a meat tenderizer, beat the chicken until about ½ inch thick. Repeat with other chicken breast.
- Place the cornflakes, Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and salt in a food processor and pulse until fine. Place the crumbs in a shallow bowl.
- In a separate shallow bowl, mix the hot sauce with the eggs.
- Place the flour in a separate shallow bowl.
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Dredge the chicken in the flour then dip completely in the egg mixture.
- Next, coat in the cornflake mixture and transfer to a plate. Repeat with the other breast.
- Place the chicken in the oven and bake until it’s cooked through- about 20 minutes.
- Let the chicken rest on a cutting board for about 5 minutes, then slice it and drizzle with the hot honey.
Serve and enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.