(WSVN) - Ingredients:
Whipped cream, 1 serving size, per cup
Santa or festive marshmallows, 1 serving size per cup
Your favorite hot cocoa, homemade or from a mix

Method of Preparation:

  • Swirl whipped cream into a muffin tin.
  • Add marshmallow to the top and freeze overnight.
  • Pop out and add to a cup of hot cocoa.

It’s a fun and flavorful holiday topper! Happy holidays!

