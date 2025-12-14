(WSVN) - Ingredients:
Whipped cream, 1 serving size, per cup
Santa or festive marshmallows, 1 serving size per cup
Your favorite hot cocoa, homemade or from a mix
Method of Preparation:
- Swirl whipped cream into a muffin tin.
- Add marshmallow to the top and freeze overnight.
- Pop out and add to a cup of hot cocoa.
It’s a fun and flavorful holiday topper! Happy holidays!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.