(WSVN) - Ingredients:

Whipped cream, 1 serving size, per cup

Santa or festive marshmallows, 1 serving size per cup

Your favorite hot cocoa, homemade or from a mix

Method of Preparation:

Swirl whipped cream into a muffin tin.

Add marshmallow to the top and freeze overnight.

Pop out and add to a cup of hot cocoa.

It’s a fun and flavorful holiday topper! Happy holidays!

