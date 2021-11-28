If you are looking for a new main dish course, we’ve got one that makes a great meal any day of the week. That’s what cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Always looking for a new chicken recipe? I know I am. I’ve got one for you today!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbs. fresh lemon juice

1 tbs. Dijon mustard

1 tbs. whole-grain mustard

1 tbs. honey

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 pounds chicken thighs (can use boneless or bone-in thighs)

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees.

Add the olive oil. Then, put some stone ground mustard, Dijon mustard and honey (easier to work when melted in microwave).

Add and mix the garlic, lemon juice, a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper.

Place the chicken thighs onto the mixture. Then, transfer it onto a baking tray (spray cooking spray onto the baking tray to prevent the chicken from sticking onto the tray).

Enjoy!

