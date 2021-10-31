(WSVN) - Everyone loves comfort food, and this bite is one of our all-time favorites. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

8 ounces dried pasta, macaroni or your favorite (we used Cavatappi)

4 tsp. salted or unsalted butter

4 tsp all-purpose flour

1 cup low-fat or whole milk

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup each, sharp yellow and sharp white cheddar cheese

1/2 cup finely grated parmesan or pecorino cheese

Method of Preparation:

Bring a salted pot of water to boil and then add your pasta. Cook until al dente, then drain.

it disappears. Add milk, a splash at a time, stirring constantly so no lumps form. Season with salt and many grinds of black pepper. Bring sauce to a simmer. Cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in grated cheese until combined.

Add the drained pasta, and stir to coat evenly. Scoop it into a bowl and finish with more black pepper.

Enjoy!

