Ingredients:
8 ounces dried pasta, macaroni or your favorite (we used Cavatappi)
4 tsp. salted or unsalted butter
4 tsp all-purpose flour
1 cup low-fat or whole milk
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup each, sharp yellow and sharp white cheddar cheese
1/2 cup finely grated parmesan or pecorino cheese

Method of Preparation:

  • Bring a salted pot of water to boil and then add your pasta. Cook until al dente, then drain.
  • Return the pot to the stove and melt butter in the bottom. Using a spoon or a whisk, add flour and mix until
    it disappears. Add milk, a splash at a time, stirring constantly so no lumps form. Season with salt and many grinds of
    black pepper.
  • Bring sauce to a simmer. Cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in grated cheese until combined.
  • Add the drained pasta, and stir to coat evenly. Scoop it into a bowl and finish with more black pepper.

Enjoy!

