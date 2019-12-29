Homemade Focaccia Bread/ Belkys

(WSVN) - This treat can be used as a snack or a party appetizer. It is tasty with an Italian twist. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Focaccia Bread

Ingredients:

3 1/2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbs. dry thyme

1 tomato, chopped

thinly sliced red onion to taste

sea salt flakes

2 ready made pizza crusts

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Brush a baking sheet with 1 1/d tbs. oil.

Add one crust to the sheet — make a square shape. Top with sun-dried tomatoes, feta and Parmesan.

Add the other crust on top, pressing the dough down along the edges. Brush the top of the dough with more oil, and add sliced tomatoes, onion and thyme.

Sprinkle the top with sea salt flakes and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.

To Plate:

– Slice and serve!

Serves: 6-8

