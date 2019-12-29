Homemade Focaccia Bread/ Belkys

(WSVN) - This treat can be used as a snack or a party appetizer. It is tasty with an Italian twist. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Homemade Focaccia Bread
Ingredients:
3 1/2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes, drained
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tbs. dry thyme
1 tomato, chopped
thinly sliced red onion to taste
sea salt flakes
2 ready made pizza crusts
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Brush a baking sheet with 1 1/d tbs. oil.
- Add one crust to the sheet — make a square shape. Top with sun-dried tomatoes, feta and Parmesan.
- Add the other crust on top, pressing the dough down along the edges. Brush the top of the dough with more oil, and add sliced tomatoes, onion and thyme.
- Sprinkle the top with sea salt flakes and bake for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
To Plate:
– Slice and serve!
Serves: 6-8
