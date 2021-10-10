(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a good old-fashioned, stick-to-your-ribs side dish with dinner, then you’re in the right place. That’s what’s on the menu today, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal, finely ground

1/4 cup granulated white sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 egg

1 cup milk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 tbs. butter melted in a cast iron skillet (or cake pan)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat a cast iron skillet in the oven or spray or lightly grease a 9-inch round cake pan.

In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt and baking powder. Stir in egg, milk and vegetable oil until well combined. Add butter to the hot cast iron skillet and let it melt, making sure it spreads evenly on the bottom and sides. Pour the batter into the pan.

Bake for about 30 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.