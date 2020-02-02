Homemade Chicken Taquitos/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a great game day recipe, we’ve got one you’ll love. This recipe is sure to score big. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Homemade Chicken Taquitos

Ingredients:

3 cups shredded chicken

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend

2 cans diced chilies

1/4 cup salsa

10 small four tortillas

2 cups vegetable oil for frying (enough to cover Taquitos)

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, toss the shredded chicken with cheese, chilies and salsa.

To assemble, lay the tortillas on a work surface and fill the bottom third of each tortilla with 1 spoonful of the shredded chicken mixture. Roll the tortillas up tightly and secure with toothpicks inserted along the edges.

In a frying pan, heat the vegetable oil to 350 degrees. (You can use a candy thermometer to measure the temp. Make sure you don’t touch the bottom of the pan.) Pour in enough oil so that it reaches at least halfway up the sides of the tortilla when frying.

Add the filled tortillas to the hot oil and cook in batches so they aren’t crowded. Fry each side until they’re golden brown — about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack or plate to drain.

To Plate:

– Remove the toothpicks and serve the Homemade Chicken Taquitos on their own, or garnish with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream or more salsa.

Serves: 10

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.