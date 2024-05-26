(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 lb. ground chicken
1 cup almond flour
1 tbs. ketchup
1 tbs. garlic powder
1 tbs. onion powder
¼ tsp. salt
Fresh ground pepper to taste
Cooking spray
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray the mini muffin pan with cooking oil.
- Mix ground chicken, almond flour and seasonings until combined.
- Scoop about 1 tbs. mixture into each tin.
- Bake for 20 minutes until cooked through.
- Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.