(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chicken

1 cup almond flour

1 tbs. ketchup

1 tbs. garlic powder

1 tbs. onion powder

¼ tsp. salt

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Cooking spray

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray the mini muffin pan with cooking oil.

Mix ground chicken, almond flour and seasonings until combined.

Scoop about 1 tbs. mixture into each tin.

Bake for 20 minutes until cooked through.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Enjoy!

