Ingredients:

1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan

1 small white onion

1 4-ounce can mild green chilies

½ tsp. paprika

1 can refried beans

juice of 1 lime

8 eight-inch flour tortillas

1 cup shredded cheese (Mexican blend or your favorite)

Method of Preparation:

Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.

Add the onion and green chilies and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add paprika and cook for another minute, then add the refried beans.

Add the lime juice and adjust seasoning to taste.

Mix well and cook until warm and well combined.

Lay the tortillas out on your work surface.

Divide the beans among the tortillas, centering them on the lower half of the tortillas.

Top each with 2 tbs. of the cheese.

Fold the bottom of the tortillas over, then fold the sides and roll up.

Heat another skillet or griddle over medium heat.

Add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom.

Add as many burritos as will fit, seam side down and cook, turning as needed, until golden and crispy- just a couple of minutes.

Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!