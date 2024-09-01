Ingredients:
1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan
1 small white onion
1 4-ounce can mild green chilies
½ tsp. paprika
1 can refried beans
juice of 1 lime
8 eight-inch flour tortillas
1 cup shredded cheese (Mexican blend or your favorite)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.
- Add the onion and green chilies and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Add paprika and cook for another minute, then add the refried beans.
- Add the lime juice and adjust seasoning to taste.
- Mix well and cook until warm and well combined.
- Lay the tortillas out on your work surface.
- Divide the beans among the tortillas, centering them on the lower half of the tortillas.
- Top each with 2 tbs. of the cheese.
- Fold the bottom of the tortillas over, then fold the sides and roll up.
- Heat another skillet or griddle over medium heat.
- Add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom.
- Add as many burritos as will fit, seam side down and cook, turning as needed, until golden and crispy- just a couple of minutes.
- Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!