Ingredients:
1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan
1 small white onion
1 4-ounce can mild green chilies
½ tsp. paprika
1 can refried beans
juice of 1 lime
8 eight-inch flour tortillas
1 cup shredded cheese (Mexican blend or your favorite)

Method of Preparation:

  • Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.
  • Add the onion and green chilies and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
  • Add paprika and cook for another minute, then add the refried beans.
  • Add the lime juice and adjust seasoning to taste.
  • Mix well and cook until warm and well combined.
  • Lay the tortillas out on your work surface.
  • Divide the beans among the tortillas, centering them on the lower half of the tortillas.
  • Top each with 2 tbs. of the cheese.
  • Fold the bottom of the tortillas over, then fold the sides and roll up.
  • Heat another skillet or griddle over medium heat.
  • Add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom.
  • Add as many burritos as will fit, seam side down and cook, turning as needed, until golden and crispy- just a couple of minutes.
  • Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
