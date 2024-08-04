Ingredients:

Wheel of Camembert or Brie Cheese (large or small)

Garlic, sliced- 3-5 cloves to taste

Cherry tomatoes- 15-20 (surround cheese wheel)

2-3 tbs. olive oil, to drizzle

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

Crusty bread, your favorite, sliced

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Slice your wheel of cheese into wedges.

Transfer to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.

Put sliced pieces of garlic in between wedges, surround wheel with cherry tomatoes.

Surround the cherry tomatoes with sliced bread to help keep tomatoes in place.

Make it look pretty! Sprinkle cheese wheel with dried basil and oregano and drizzle with olive oil.

Top it with sprigs of fresh rosemary and bake 25-35 minutes. (Again, depending on the size of your cheese wheel.)

When tomatoes blister and the cheese starts to melt, it’s done.

Serve with the crusty toasted bread and enjoy!

