Ingredients:
Wheel of Camembert or Brie Cheese (large or small)
Garlic, sliced- 3-5 cloves to taste
Cherry tomatoes- 15-20 (surround cheese wheel)
2-3 tbs. olive oil, to drizzle
2 sprigs fresh rosemary
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. dried oregano
Crusty bread, your favorite, sliced
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Slice your wheel of cheese into wedges.
- Transfer to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
- Put sliced pieces of garlic in between wedges, surround wheel with cherry tomatoes.
- Surround the cherry tomatoes with sliced bread to help keep tomatoes in place.
- Make it look pretty! Sprinkle cheese wheel with dried basil and oregano and drizzle with olive oil.
- Top it with sprigs of fresh rosemary and bake 25-35 minutes. (Again, depending on the size of your cheese wheel.)
- When tomatoes blister and the cheese starts to melt, it’s done.
- Serve with the crusty toasted bread and enjoy!
