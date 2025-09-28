(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 boxes of herbed cheese spread (your favorite flavor)
1 ½ pints cherry or grape tomatoes
1/3 cup sliced red onion
2 garlic cloves
3 tbs. olive oil
Balsamic glaze for garnish
Fresh basil for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Let the blocks of cheese come to room temperature and then spread them into an even layer.
- Slice the tomatoes and thinly slice the red onions.
- Chop the garlic and smash it with your knife to get all the flavor out.
- Mix in a bowl with olive oil.
- Add the sliced onions and tomatoes and pour over the cheese.
- Drizzle the top with balsamic glaze and top with chopped basil.
- Serve your dip with bread chunks, crackers or veggies.
Enjoy!
