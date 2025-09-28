(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 boxes of herbed cheese spread (your favorite flavor)

1 ½ pints cherry or grape tomatoes

1/3 cup sliced red onion

2 garlic cloves

3 tbs. olive oil

Balsamic glaze for garnish

Fresh basil for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Let the blocks of cheese come to room temperature and then spread them into an even layer.

Slice the tomatoes and thinly slice the red onions.

Chop the garlic and smash it with your knife to get all the flavor out.

Mix in a bowl with olive oil.

Add the sliced onions and tomatoes and pour over the cheese.

Drizzle the top with balsamic glaze and top with chopped basil.

Serve your dip with bread chunks, crackers or veggies.

Enjoy!

