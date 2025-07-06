(WSVN) - Ingredients:

Frozen Hash Brown Squares

Pesto to taste

Mozzarella cheese, shredded, to taste

Halved grape tomatoes, to taste

Italian Seasoning, to taste

*other favorite toppings

Method of Preparation:

Make hash browns according to directions on the box.

Top each with pesto, mozzarella cheese, halved tomatoes and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning.

Pop back in the oven for another five minutes until the cheese melts.

Enjoy!

