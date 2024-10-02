(WSVN) - Whip up a quick seafood snack made with a Japanese twist. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Rodrigo Bravo

The Restaurant: Belly Fish, Miami

The Dish: Hamachi Tostada

Ingredients:

Yuzu-kosho aioli:

1 cup Mayo

2 tbsp yuzu kosho paste

substitute recipe:

2 green togarashi chili pepper

3 lemons, 3 limes

1 tsp salt

1.5oz of thinly sliced japanese hamachi or yellowtail tuna

Yuzu soy marinade:

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp yuzu juice

1/2 avocado

crispy tortilla (store-bought are fine)

serrano peppers; sliced

scallions; chopped

crispy leeks

Method of Preparation:

Aioli:

Mix ingredients together well. Set aside.

Marinade:

Mix ingredients together, dip the thinly sliced hamachi in the yuzu soy marinade for 30 seconds. Drip off excess.

Crispy corn tortilla:

Make at home by preheating vegetable oil in a deep-fryer or pan to 350 degrees.

Line a plate with paper towels.

Fry corn tortillas flat until completely crisp, about 1 minute.

Drain on the paper towels.

Substitute yuzu paste recipe:

Remove the seeds and white membrane from chili peppers.

Mince the chilis and zest the lemons and limes.

Place the everything with the salt in a mortar and pound with a pestle until it turns into a smooth paste.

Add juice from the lemons and limes and mix well until the sauce is a nice consistency.

To Plate:

With a spoon, spread aioli on tortilla.

Layer with slices of hamachi.

Cut three slices of avocado about 1/4 inch thick and lay them evenly across the tostada on top of the hamachi.

Add 4-6 thinly sliced serranos throughout the tostada.

Add scallions and crispy leeks liberally on top.

Garnish with cilantro.

Belly Fish

3060 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33133

(786) 864-1626

www.eatbellyfish.com

