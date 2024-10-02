(WSVN) - Whip up a quick seafood snack made with a Japanese twist. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Rodrigo Bravo
The Restaurant: Belly Fish, Miami
The Dish: Hamachi Tostada

Ingredients:
Yuzu-kosho aioli:
1 cup Mayo
2 tbsp yuzu kosho paste
substitute recipe:
2 green togarashi chili pepper
3 lemons, 3 limes
1 tsp salt
1.5oz of thinly sliced japanese hamachi or yellowtail tuna

Yuzu soy marinade:
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp yuzu juice
1/2 avocado

crispy tortilla (store-bought are fine)
serrano peppers; sliced
scallions; chopped
crispy leeks

Method of Preparation:

Aioli:

  • Mix ingredients together well. Set aside.

Marinade:

  • Mix ingredients together, dip the thinly sliced hamachi in the yuzu soy marinade for 30 seconds. Drip off excess.

Crispy corn tortilla:

  • Make at home by preheating vegetable oil in a deep-fryer or pan to 350 degrees.
  • Line a plate with paper towels.
  • Fry corn tortillas flat until completely crisp, about 1 minute.
  • Drain on the paper towels.

Substitute yuzu paste recipe:

  • Remove the seeds and white membrane from chili peppers.
  • Mince the chilis and zest the lemons and limes.
  • Place the everything with the salt in a mortar and pound with a pestle until it turns into a smooth paste.
  • Add juice from the lemons and limes and mix well until the sauce is a nice consistency.

To Plate:

  • With a spoon, spread aioli on tortilla.
  • Layer with slices of hamachi.
  • Cut three slices of avocado about 1/4 inch thick and lay them evenly across the tostada on top of the hamachi.
  • Add 4-6 thinly sliced serranos throughout the tostada.
  • Add scallions and crispy leeks liberally on top.
  • Garnish with cilantro.

Belly Fish
3060 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 864-1626
www.eatbellyfish.com

