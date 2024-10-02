(WSVN) - Whip up a quick seafood snack made with a Japanese twist. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Rodrigo Bravo
The Restaurant: Belly Fish, Miami
The Dish: Hamachi Tostada
Ingredients:
Yuzu-kosho aioli:
1 cup Mayo
2 tbsp yuzu kosho paste
substitute recipe:
2 green togarashi chili pepper
3 lemons, 3 limes
1 tsp salt
1.5oz of thinly sliced japanese hamachi or yellowtail tuna
Yuzu soy marinade:
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp yuzu juice
1/2 avocado
crispy tortilla (store-bought are fine)
serrano peppers; sliced
scallions; chopped
crispy leeks
Method of Preparation:
Aioli:
- Mix ingredients together well. Set aside.
Marinade:
- Mix ingredients together, dip the thinly sliced hamachi in the yuzu soy marinade for 30 seconds. Drip off excess.
Crispy corn tortilla:
- Make at home by preheating vegetable oil in a deep-fryer or pan to 350 degrees.
- Line a plate with paper towels.
- Fry corn tortillas flat until completely crisp, about 1 minute.
- Drain on the paper towels.
Substitute yuzu paste recipe:
- Remove the seeds and white membrane from chili peppers.
- Mince the chilis and zest the lemons and limes.
- Place the everything with the salt in a mortar and pound with a pestle until it turns into a smooth paste.
- Add juice from the lemons and limes and mix well until the sauce is a nice consistency.
To Plate:
- With a spoon, spread aioli on tortilla.
- Layer with slices of hamachi.
- Cut three slices of avocado about 1/4 inch thick and lay them evenly across the tostada on top of the hamachi.
- Add 4-6 thinly sliced serranos throughout the tostada.
- Add scallions and crispy leeks liberally on top.
- Garnish with cilantro.
Belly Fish
3060 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 864-1626
www.eatbellyfish.com
