Hamachi Ceviche/ Cvltvra, Miami

(WSVN) - A popular Latin-American dish, that’s so easy to make, there is no heating necessary. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fabian Di Paolo

The Restaurant: Cvltvra, Miami

The Dish: Hamachi Ceviche

Ingredients:

160g Hamachi (pacific yellowtail – a sleek migratory fish similar to the tuna)

3 limes (juice from fresh squeeze)

10g olive oil

60g coconut “leche de tigre” (Leche de tigre, or tiger’s milk, is the Peruvian term for the citrus-based marinade that cures the seafood in a ceviche. Mix of coconut milk, lime juice onions, celery ginger, rocoto pepper blended to fine mixture)

20g red onions (julienned)

10g cilantro (chopped)

2g ají limon pepper (chopped)

30g avocado (cut in cubes)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Slice the Hamachi loin into quarter-inch thick slices. Reserve in the refrigerator. (You should have 8 to 10 slices, depending on the thickness of the loin.)

Combine the red onions, ají limon, cilantro and avocado. Add the pinch of salt.

Let sit for 10 minutes then add the lime juice and the olive oil and coconut leche de tigre.

15 minutes before serving the ceviche, immerse the fish in the marinade.

To Plate:

Combine Hamachi cuts, marinade in bowl, drizzle some coconut leche de tigre over and around the Hamachi. Add 4 to 5 pieces of avocado to the bowl. Sprinkle maiz cancha and choclo over top of the ceviche, cubes of sweet potato and micro cilantro or regular cilantro stems.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Torrontes (white wine)

Cvltvra

(Inside ME Miami Hotel)

1100 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

305-808-3507

www.cvltvra.com

