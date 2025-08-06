(WSVN) - Turn up the heat and give your wings a kick of Haitian flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fergus Conneely

The Restaurant: 26 Degree Brewing, Pompano Beach

The Dish: Griot Wings

Ingredients:

1/4 pound Green onion

1 Ea. Yellow onion

2 Ea. Bell Pepper

1/2 cup Fresh Garlic

2 Ea. Scotch Bonnet Pepper or Habanero

1/4 cup Black pepper

1/4 Pound Unsalted butter

2-4 ounces Red wine vinegar

Method of Preparation:

First, clean and rough chop the onions, peppers, and garlic, then blend them in a food processor.

In a saucepan, melt the butter.

Transfer the blended vegetables to a mixing bowl and add the pepper.

Slowly incorporate the melted butter into the griot marinade, stirring until you reach your desired consistency and heat level for the wing sauce.

Add red wine vinegar and salt to taste. For a milder flavor or thinner consistency, you can add more butter at this stage.

Next, prepare your chicken wings – we typically fry ten at a time.

For extra crispiness, we recommend double frying; for a softer texture, a single fry will do.

Once cooked, place the wings in a mixing bowl and toss with your preferred amount of the griot wing sauce.

26 Degree Brewing Company

2600 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 532-6964

https://www.26brewing.com/

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.