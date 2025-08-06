(WSVN) - Turn up the heat and give your wings a kick of Haitian flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Fergus Conneely
The Restaurant: 26 Degree Brewing, Pompano Beach
The Dish: Griot Wings
Ingredients:
1/4 pound Green onion
1 Ea. Yellow onion
2 Ea. Bell Pepper
1/2 cup Fresh Garlic
2 Ea. Scotch Bonnet Pepper or Habanero
1/4 cup Black pepper
1/4 Pound Unsalted butter
2-4 ounces Red wine vinegar
Method of Preparation:
- First, clean and rough chop the onions, peppers, and garlic, then blend them in a food processor.
- In a saucepan, melt the butter.
- Transfer the blended vegetables to a mixing bowl and add the pepper.
- Slowly incorporate the melted butter into the griot marinade, stirring until you reach your desired consistency and heat level for the wing sauce.
- Add red wine vinegar and salt to taste. For a milder flavor or thinner consistency, you can add more butter at this stage.
- Next, prepare your chicken wings – we typically fry ten at a time.
- For extra crispiness, we recommend double frying; for a softer texture, a single fry will do.
- Once cooked, place the wings in a mixing bowl and toss with your preferred amount of the griot wing sauce.
26 Degree Brewing Company
2600 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 532-6964
https://www.26brewing.com/
