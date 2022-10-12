A South Florida chef shows you how to turn a summer salad into a meal fit for fall. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Niven Patel

The Restaurant: Orno, Miami

The Dish: Grilled Vegetable Panzanella

Ingredients:

Croutons:

¼ loaf crusty sourdough

1 garlic clove chopped

¼ cup olive oil

Arugula Pesto:

6 oz arugula

4 oz basil

¼ cup grated parmesan

½ cup olive oil

Black pepper

Salt

Balsamic Vinaigrette:

½ cup balsamic

½ cup olive oil

Grilled Vegetables:

1 zucchini

½ lb okra

1 eggplant

1 ripe tomato, wedged

1 pint baby heirloom tomatoes, halved

Garnish:

½ lb picked basil, rough chopped

1 8oz ball Buffalo Mozzarella

Method of Preparation:

To make your croutons, dice sourdough bread into 2-inch cubes then mix with olive oil and garlic and spread on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

For your pesto, boil a small pot of water to quickly blanch your arugula and basil. Remove from water, let cool, and squeeze out water. Rough chop the arugula and basil and place in blender with ½ cup of olive oil to blend for 2 min. Then fold in parmesan, salt, and pepper to finish the pesto.

Our balsamic vinaigrette is a simple mixture of equal parts olive oil and balsamic whisked together.

For the vegetables, slice your zucchini and eggplant into 1-inch slices alongside your okra and season with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place all vegetables on your grill until you have your desired char. Once cooked, drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette to let marinate.

To Plate :

Finally, assembly! In a large bowl, toss your vegetables, tomatoes, and croutons with another drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. Once mixed, assemble on your plater and garnish with basil, chunks of mozzarella cheese, and finish with your pesto.

Orno

(located in Thesis Hotel Miami)

1350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

www.ornomiami.com

(305) 667-6766

