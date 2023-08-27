Hungry for a delicious and easy main course meal? That’s what’s on the menu today, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 tsp. salt

4 tsp. pepper

4 tsp. sweet or hot paprika

4 tsp. dark brown sugar

4 bone-in or boneless pork chops

Neutral oil, like grapeseed, as needed

Method of Preparation:

Mix the salt, pepper paprika and brown sugar in a small bowl.

Blot the pork chops dry with paper towels then set them on a sheet pan.

Season on both sides with the spice rub, rubbing the seasonings into the meat with your fingers or the flat of a fork.

Lightly drizzle the chops with neutral oil on both sides.

Let sit at room temperature while you turn on your stovetop or light your outside grill.

On the stovetop, cook chops in a grill pan on medium-high heat for about two minutes until you see grill marks form.

Then rotate each chop a quarter turn and cook for another two minutes.

When the bottoms of the chops are browned, flip then cook the other side the same way.

The total cook time will be 3-4 minutes on each side for medium. (about 145 degrees) You can also follow these directions for grilling outside.

Let rest a couple of minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

