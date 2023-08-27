Hungry for a delicious and easy main course meal? That’s what’s on the menu today, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 tsp. salt
4 tsp. pepper
4 tsp. sweet or hot paprika
4 tsp. dark brown sugar
4 bone-in or boneless pork chops
Neutral oil, like grapeseed, as needed
Method of Preparation:
- Mix the salt, pepper paprika and brown sugar in a small bowl.
- Blot the pork chops dry with paper towels then set them on a sheet pan.
- Season on both sides with the spice rub, rubbing the seasonings into the meat with your fingers or the flat of a fork.
- Lightly drizzle the chops with neutral oil on both sides.
- Let sit at room temperature while you turn on your stovetop or light your outside grill.
- On the stovetop, cook chops in a grill pan on medium-high heat for about two minutes until you see grill marks form.
- Then rotate each chop a quarter turn and cook for another two minutes.
- When the bottoms of the chops are browned, flip then cook the other side the same way.
- The total cook time will be 3-4 minutes on each side for medium. (about 145 degrees) You can also follow these directions for grilling outside.
- Let rest a couple of minutes before serving.
Enjoy!
