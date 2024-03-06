(WSVN) - The next time you reel in a fresh catch, fire up the grill and check out this easy idea for dinner. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jeffrey Mondaca

The Restaurant: The Amalfi Llama, Aventura

The Dish: Grilled Branzino

Ingredients:

1 lb Whole Branzino

1 ea Grilled Lemon

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil + 2 tbsp

2 tbsp Capers

1 tbsp Parsley (chopped)

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

Mayonnaise (to taste)

salt (and pepper) for seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Season the branzino to your liking with some salt and olive oil.

Brush the skin side of the branzino with a layer of mayonnaise, it will keep it from sticking onto the hot grill.

Place the semi-seared branzino into a sizzle tray skin side up, peel off the seared skin, and flip back over so the flesh is facing up.

Finish cooking the branzino in the hot oven or on your grill.

Warm up some capers and olive oil and deglaze the pan with fresh lemon juice.

Add parsley and keep warm until branzino is ready, then drizzle over fish.

The Amalfi Llama

(located in Esplanade at Aventura)

19505 Biscayne Blvd., Building D, Suite 4150

Aventura, FL 33180

305-726-0226

amalfillama.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.