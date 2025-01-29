(WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant is dishing out a meal packed with protein. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Gianluca Messano
The Restaurant: Sesame Bakery, North Miami
The Dish: Green Shakshuka
Ingredients:
2-3 cups White Onion (julienned)
5 cups Spinach
1 cup Cooked Chickpeas
1.5 cups Cooked Potato Cubes (steamed)
1.5 cups Heavy Cream
1/2 tbsp Salt
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tbsp Hawaij Spice Mix (or subs. with mix of black pepper, cumin, cardamom and turmeric)
Additional Ingredients:
2 Eggs
2 Jerusalem Bagels (or bread of choice)
Lemon Tahini (Tahini mixed with Lemon Juice to taste)
Optional Side:
Israeli Salad (diced cucumber, tomato, onion, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and
pepper)
Method of Preparation:
Prepare the Base:
- Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat.
- Add the julienned onion and sauté until it reaches a light golden color.
Incorporate Chickpeas and Spinach:
- Stir in the cooked chickpeas, mixing to combine with the onion.
- Add the spinach and salt, stirring occasionally. Cook until the spinach releases its water and the excess liquid has evaporated.
Season and Creamify:
- Add the black pepper and more salt as needed.
- Pour in the heavy cream and sprinkle in the hawajey spice mix. Stir thoroughly to combine.
- Allow the mixture to simmer and reduce for about 15 minutes to thicken and develop flavors.
Cook the Eggs:
- Using a spoon, create small wells in the mixture. Crack an egg into each well.
- Cover the pot and allow the eggs to cook in the mixture until they reach your desired consistency (soft or fully cooked).
To Plate:
- Spoon the Green Shakshuka mixture into bowls.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over the eggs.
- Serve with Jerusalem bagels (or your bread of choice) on the side for dipping.
- Drizzle lemon tahini over each serving.
- Prepare an Israeli salad as a refreshing side dish to complement the rich shakshuka.
Sesame Bakery
2211 Sole Mia Sq Ln, North Miami, FL 33181
(786) 629-9606
https://sesamebakery.com/
