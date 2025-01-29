(WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant is dishing out a meal packed with protein. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Gianluca Messano

The Restaurant: Sesame Bakery, North Miami

The Dish: Green Shakshuka

Ingredients:

2-3 cups White Onion (julienned)

5 cups Spinach

1 cup Cooked Chickpeas

1.5 cups Cooked Potato Cubes (steamed)

1.5 cups Heavy Cream

1/2 tbsp Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Hawaij Spice Mix (or subs. with mix of black pepper, cumin, cardamom and turmeric)

Additional Ingredients:

2 Eggs

2 Jerusalem Bagels (or bread of choice)

Lemon Tahini (Tahini mixed with Lemon Juice to taste)

Optional Side:

Israeli Salad (diced cucumber, tomato, onion, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and

pepper)

Method of Preparation:

Prepare the Base:

Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat.

Add the julienned onion and sauté until it reaches a light golden color.

Incorporate Chickpeas and Spinach:

Stir in the cooked chickpeas, mixing to combine with the onion.

Add the spinach and salt, stirring occasionally. Cook until the spinach releases its water and the excess liquid has evaporated.

Season and Creamify:

Add the black pepper and more salt as needed.

Pour in the heavy cream and sprinkle in the hawajey spice mix. Stir thoroughly to combine.

Allow the mixture to simmer and reduce for about 15 minutes to thicken and develop flavors.

Cook the Eggs:

Using a spoon, create small wells in the mixture. Crack an egg into each well.

Cover the pot and allow the eggs to cook in the mixture until they reach your desired consistency (soft or fully cooked).

To Plate:

Spoon the Green Shakshuka mixture into bowls.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over the eggs.

Serve with Jerusalem bagels (or your bread of choice) on the side for dipping.

Drizzle lemon tahini over each serving.

Prepare an Israeli salad as a refreshing side dish to complement the rich shakshuka.

Sesame Bakery

2211 Sole Mia Sq Ln, North Miami, FL 33181

(786) 629-9606

https://sesamebakery.com/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.