The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is just getting under way, and you can celebrate by whipping up this Asian-style dish from one of the featured chefs.
The Chef: Brad Kilgore
The Restaurant: KAIDO Miami
The Dish: Green Papaya Salad
Ingredients:
Papaya Vinaigrette
8 g. serrano pepper
11 g. ginger
12 g. garlic
15 g. palm sugar
5 g. lemongrass
40 g. shallots
1/2 g. coriander
100 g. lime
50 g. fish sauce
1 g. fine sea salt
10 g. rice wine vinegar
8 g. sesame oil
Shredded broccoli stem
Julienne green papaya
Pencil asparagus
Mint chiffonade
Basil chiffonade
Peanut crisp
Method of Preparation:
- Mortar and pestle the ginger, garlic, serrano, palm sugar, lemongrass, and coriander until pulp consistency.
- Add rice wine vinegar, fish sauce and sesame oil. Stir and strain – reserve liquid.
- For salad: mix green papaya, asparagus, broccoli stem with fresh ginger and sea salt.
- Add vinaigrette and toss.
To Plate:
- Serve with basil, mint and peanut crisp.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion: Momoiro cocktail (Hojicha liquor, sparkling rose sake, dehydrated rose petal)
KAIDO
151 NE 41st St., Unit 217
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 409-5591
www.kaidomiami.com
