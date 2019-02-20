(WSVN) - The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is just getting under way, and you can celebrate by whipping up this Asian-style dish from one of the featured chefs. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brad Kilgore

The Restaurant: KAIDO Miami

The Dish: Green Papaya Salad

Ingredients:

Papaya Vinaigrette

8 g. serrano pepper

11 g. ginger

12 g. garlic

15 g. palm sugar

5 g. lemongrass

40 g. shallots

1/2 g. coriander

100 g. lime

50 g. fish sauce

1 g. fine sea salt

10 g. rice wine vinegar

8 g. sesame oil

Shredded broccoli stem

Julienne green papaya

Pencil asparagus

Mint chiffonade

Basil chiffonade

Peanut crisp

Method of Preparation:

Mortar and pestle the ginger, garlic, serrano, palm sugar, lemongrass, and coriander until pulp consistency.

Add rice wine vinegar, fish sauce and sesame oil. Stir and strain – reserve liquid.

For salad: mix green papaya, asparagus, broccoli stem with fresh ginger and sea salt.

Add vinaigrette and toss.

To Plate:

Serve with basil, mint and peanut crisp.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion: Momoiro cocktail (Hojicha liquor, sparkling rose sake, dehydrated rose petal)

KAIDO

151 NE 41st St., Unit 217

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 409-5591

www.kaidomiami.com

