(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 Tbs. olive oil

¼ cup shallot, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 ¼ lb. jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 lemon, for zest and juice

1 tsp Greek oregano

Method of Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add shallots and garlic and sauté about 2-3 minutes, until fragrant.

Add cherry tomatoes and cook until they burst, stirring often, about 5 minutes.

Add olives and ¾ cup water.

Stir and reduce heat to medium low until sauce thickens- 2 to 3 minutes.

Nestle shrimp in tomatoes, cover and cook until shrimp are pink- about 3 minutes.

Stir in lemon zest and lemon juice.

If you’d like, you can also top the Greek Style Shrimp with feta cheese.

Serve it up with crusty bread and enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.