(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 Tbs. olive oil
¼ cup shallot, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1 ¼ lb. jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 lemon, for zest and juice
1 tsp Greek oregano
Method of Preparation:
- Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add shallots and garlic and sauté about 2-3 minutes, until fragrant.
- Add cherry tomatoes and cook until they burst, stirring often, about 5 minutes.
- Add olives and ¾ cup water.
- Stir and reduce heat to medium low until sauce thickens- 2 to 3 minutes.
- Nestle shrimp in tomatoes, cover and cook until shrimp are pink- about 3 minutes.
- Stir in lemon zest and lemon juice.
- If you’d like, you can also top the Greek Style Shrimp with feta cheese.
- Serve it up with crusty bread and enjoy!
