(WSVN) - If you are having a gathering and want to serve a healthy snack, this recipe will be the talk of the party.
Ingredients:
8 oz. hummus, store-bought or homemade
1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt
1 clove of garlic, minced
1 tsp. chopped fresh dill
Juice of 1/2 small lemon
kosher salt and pepper to taste
2 tbs. red onion, minced
1 cup English cucumber, 1/2 inch diced
1 cup Roma tomatoes, seeded, 1/2 inch diced
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup Kalamata olives, sliced
Method of Preparation:
- In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, dill, lemon juice, salt and freshly ground pepper. Set aside.
- In an 8 X 8 or 7 X 11 glass dish, layer the hummus, yogurt mixture, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta and olives.
- Serve with whole grain pita chips or baked corn chips.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.