(WSVN) - If you are having a gathering and want to serve a healthy snack, this recipe will be the talk of the party.

Ingredients:

8 oz. hummus, store-bought or homemade

1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tsp. chopped fresh dill

Juice of 1/2 small lemon

kosher salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs. red onion, minced

1 cup English cucumber, 1/2 inch diced

1 cup Roma tomatoes, seeded, 1/2 inch diced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup Kalamata olives, sliced

Method of Preparation:

In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, dill, lemon juice, salt and freshly ground pepper. Set aside.

In an 8 X 8 or 7 X 11 glass dish, layer the hummus, yogurt mixture, red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta and olives.

Serve with whole grain pita chips or baked corn chips.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.