The Chef: Benoit Rablat
The Restaurant: Silverlake Bistro, Miami Beach
The Dish: Gnocchi Mac and Cheese
Ingredients:
0.5 oz duck fat
half pound gnocchi
2 oz heavy cream
4 oz of shredded cheese (cheddar and swiss or your favorite combination)
1 oz lardon (thick cut bacon)
1 pinch of toasted panko
olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil.
- Cook half a pound of gnocchis. Gnocchis are cooked when they float. Depending on the brand, if they’re fresh, frozen, or dry… it will take between 4 and 7 minutes.
- Strain the gnocchis with a colander. Transfer the gnocchis to a large bowl and toss them in a little bit of olive oil to avoid them being sticky. Reserve.
Cheese sauce:
- Combine heavy cream and cheese in a saucepan on low/medium heat until smooth and creamy. Reserve.
Lardons:
- Dice in half-inch cube 2 ounces of bacon slab (it can be replaced by a thick-cut bacon. Then cut 1 inch).
- In a pan, cook the bacon till crispy brown but not hard.
- Scoop out the bacon of the fat and reserve the bacon on a kitchen paper towel to get rid of all the excess fat.
- In a large non-stick pan, heat up 1 ounce of duck fat on medium/high fire (the duck fat can be replaced with olive oil).
- When the duck fat starts smoking, add the cooked gnocchi. Sear them on each side till dark brown and slightly crispy (approx. 3 minutes).
- Add the cheese sauce and stir with a rubber spatula to coat all the gnocchis with the cheese sauce.
To Plate:
- Split the gnocchis evenly on two plates and finish the dish with a pinch of bread crumbs, finishing with sea salt and the crispy lardons.
Silverlake Bistro
1211 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141
(786) 803-8113
https://www.instagram.com/silverlakebistromiami
