The Chef: Benoit Rablat

The Restaurant: Silverlake Bistro, Miami Beach

The Dish: Gnocchi Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

0.5 oz duck fat

half pound gnocchi

2 oz heavy cream

4 oz of shredded cheese (cheddar and swiss or your favorite combination)

1 oz lardon (thick cut bacon)

1 pinch of toasted panko

olive oil

Method of Preparation:

In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil.

Cook half a pound of gnocchis. Gnocchis are cooked when they float. Depending on the brand, if they’re fresh, frozen, or dry… it will take between 4 and 7 minutes.

Strain the gnocchis with a colander. Transfer the gnocchis to a large bowl and toss them in a little bit of olive oil to avoid them being sticky. Reserve.

Cheese sauce:

Combine heavy cream and cheese in a saucepan on low/medium heat until smooth and creamy. Reserve.

Lardons:

Dice in half-inch cube 2 ounces of bacon slab (it can be replaced by a thick-cut bacon. Then cut 1 inch).

In a pan, cook the bacon till crispy brown but not hard.

Scoop out the bacon of the fat and reserve the bacon on a kitchen paper towel to get rid of all the excess fat.

In a large non-stick pan, heat up 1 ounce of duck fat on medium/high fire (the duck fat can be replaced with olive oil).

When the duck fat starts smoking, add the cooked gnocchi. Sear them on each side till dark brown and slightly crispy (approx. 3 minutes).

Add the cheese sauce and stir with a rubber spatula to coat all the gnocchis with the cheese sauce.

To Plate:

Split the gnocchis evenly on two plates and finish the dish with a pinch of bread crumbs, finishing with sea salt and the crispy lardons.

Silverlake Bistro

1211 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141

(786) 803-8113

https://www.instagram.com/silverlakebistromiami

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.