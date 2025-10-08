(WSVN) - Whip up an Italian American classic in just minutes. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fabrizio Carro

The Restaurant: Da Angelino, Miami

The Dish: Gnocchi alla Vodka

Ingredients:

1lb Potato gnocchi

1 tsp Garlic puree

1 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

1-2 tbsp Tito’s vodka

1/3 cup Tomato sauce

3 tbsp Heavy cream

Parmigiano Reggiano (grated)

2-3 leaves Fresh basil

Salt – to taste

Black pepper – to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cook Gnocchi:

Bring salted water to a boil.

Add gnocchi and cook until they float (1-2 min).

Prepare Sauce:

In a sauté pan, heat EVOO and garlic puree.

Deglaze with vodka and let alcohol evaporate.

Add 1 basil leaf, tomato sauce, then heavy cream.

Stir and simmer gently until smooth.

Combine:

Add cooked gnocchi to sauce.

Toss gently to coat.

Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Serve with parmigiano reggiano and remainder of basil leaves.

Da Angelino

3015 Grand Ave #120, Miami, FL 33133

(786) 981-5001

https://www.daangelino.com/

