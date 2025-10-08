(WSVN) - Whip up an Italian American classic in just minutes. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Fabrizio Carro
The Restaurant: Da Angelino, Miami
The Dish: Gnocchi alla Vodka
Ingredients:
1lb Potato gnocchi
1 tsp Garlic puree
1 tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
1-2 tbsp Tito’s vodka
1/3 cup Tomato sauce
3 tbsp Heavy cream
Parmigiano Reggiano (grated)
2-3 leaves Fresh basil
Salt – to taste
Black pepper – to taste
Method of Preparation:
Cook Gnocchi:
- Bring salted water to a boil.
- Add gnocchi and cook until they float (1-2 min).
Prepare Sauce:
- In a sauté pan, heat EVOO and garlic puree.
- Deglaze with vodka and let alcohol evaporate.
- Add 1 basil leaf, tomato sauce, then heavy cream.
- Stir and simmer gently until smooth.
Combine:
- Add cooked gnocchi to sauce.
- Toss gently to coat.
- Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Serve with parmigiano reggiano and remainder of basil leaves.
Da Angelino
3015 Grand Ave #120, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 981-5001
https://www.daangelino.com/
