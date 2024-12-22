(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 package pizza dough

½ cup marinara sauce

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Method of Preparation:

Roll out the pizza dough and slice it into six squares.

Press each square into the gingerbread mold.

Add about 1 tsp. of sauce into each mold and top with some Mozzarella cheese.

Grab the corners and seal them up in the middle and bake according to your pizza dough directions.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.