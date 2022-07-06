The Chef: Nano Crespo

The Restaurant: The Drexel, Miami Beach

The Dish: Gigante Bean Dip and Nut Salsa

Ingredients:

2 cans Gigante or any white beans (cooked or canned)

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

To taste Kosher Salt

1each Lemon (Juice)

2 Tablespoon Tahini Paste

1 small Garlic clove (pureed)

Nut Salsa:

1/8 cup Hazelnut

1/8 cup Almond

1/8 cup Pinenut

1/2 Lemon Zest

¼ bunch Basil

¼ bunch Mint

¼ bunch Parsley

¼ bunch Oregano

1 tablespoon Honey

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

Kosher Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Gigande Bean Dip: Drain canned Gigande beans, place all ingredients in an electric mixing bowl, and

puree until smooth, taste for seasoning.

Nut Salsa: Toast all nuts in a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven for 14 minutes & let rest to cool. Chop nuts

coarsely and place in a mixing bowl. Finely chop herbs and combine with the rest of the ingredients and

all nuts. Taste for seasoning.

To Plate:

Place bean dip in the center of the plate and garnish with the fresh nut salsa, serve with crudites

of vegetables and toasted pita cut in half.

The Drexel

1436 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 692-0992

http://www.drexelmiami.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.