The Chef: Nano Crespo
The Restaurant: The Drexel, Miami Beach
The Dish: Gigante Bean Dip and Nut Salsa
Ingredients:
2 cans Gigante or any white beans (cooked or canned)
¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
To taste Kosher Salt
1each Lemon (Juice)
2 Tablespoon Tahini Paste
1 small Garlic clove (pureed)
Nut Salsa:
1/8 cup Hazelnut
1/8 cup Almond
1/8 cup Pinenut
1/2 Lemon Zest
¼ bunch Basil
¼ bunch Mint
¼ bunch Parsley
¼ bunch Oregano
1 tablespoon Honey
1 tablespoon Olive Oil
Kosher Salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
Gigande Bean Dip: Drain canned Gigande beans, place all ingredients in an electric mixing bowl, and
puree until smooth, taste for seasoning.
Nut Salsa: Toast all nuts in a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven for 14 minutes & let rest to cool. Chop nuts
coarsely and place in a mixing bowl. Finely chop herbs and combine with the rest of the ingredients and
all nuts. Taste for seasoning.
To Plate:
Place bean dip in the center of the plate and garnish with the fresh nut salsa, serve with crudites
of vegetables and toasted pita cut in half.
The Drexel
1436 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 692-0992
http://www.drexelmiami.com
