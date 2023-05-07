Ingredients:

1 sheet store-bought puff pastry, thawed (cold)

1/2 cup sugar

4 tbs. unsalted butter

pinch kosher salt

3/4 cup blanched almond flour

1 large egg

1 1/2 tsp. almond extract

1/2 cup sliced almonds

confectioners sugar for topping

Method of Preparation:

Defrost pastry dough according to package directions, but keep very cold to make it easier to work with.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Unfold the sheet of pastry and set on a rimmed baking sheet.

Bake until puffed and brown, about 10 minutes.

Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and continue baking until dry, crisp and brown, rotating the baking sheet once during baking, 20-30 minutes.

While the pastry is in the oven, make the filling.

In a medium bowl, combine the granulated sugar, butter and kosher salt. Stir together with a wooden spoon or a stiff silicone spatula until evenly combined and creamy.

Add the almond flour, egg, and almond extract. Whisk until evenly combined. (the filling can also be made ahead, stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days.)

When ready to assemble, heat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a long, sharp serrated knife, carefully slice the puff pastry horizontally, splitting it as you would a bagel.

Flip the top of the pastry over, then spread about two-thirds of the almond filling evenly across the bottom of it, taking care to spread all the way to the edges.

Flip the top piece of the pastry back onto the bottom piece, then evenly spread the remaining almond filling on top.

Sprinkle the sliced almonds on top then lightly sprinkle with flaky salt. Bake until the almonds are toasted and the topping is dark golden brown, rotating the baking sheet once during baking- 20 to 25 minutes.

Let cool and dust with confectioner’s sugar.

Slice into portions with a sharp knife.

Enjoy!

