Ingredients:
Brownie mix or ingredients to homemade brownies
1/2 cup vanilla frosting
Black or brown decorating gel

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven and make your favorite Brownie recipe. Use a mix or homemade.
  • Let cool completely and slice into even pieces.
  • Microwave a half cup of vanilla frosting until it’s easy to spread.
  • Drop a spoonful onto each brownie and make the shape of a ghost.
  • Take your black or brown decorating gel and make two round eyes for each ghost.

Have fun- and happy Halloween!

