Ingredients:
Brownie mix or ingredients to homemade brownies
1/2 cup vanilla frosting
Black or brown decorating gel
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven and make your favorite Brownie recipe. Use a mix or homemade.
- Let cool completely and slice into even pieces.
- Microwave a half cup of vanilla frosting until it’s easy to spread.
- Drop a spoonful onto each brownie and make the shape of a ghost.
- Take your black or brown decorating gel and make two round eyes for each ghost.
Have fun- and happy Halloween!
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.