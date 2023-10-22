Ingredients:

Brownie mix or ingredients to homemade brownies

1/2 cup vanilla frosting

Black or brown decorating gel

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven and make your favorite Brownie recipe. Use a mix or homemade.

Let cool completely and slice into even pieces.

Microwave a half cup of vanilla frosting until it’s easy to spread.

Drop a spoonful onto each brownie and make the shape of a ghost.

Take your black or brown decorating gel and make two round eyes for each ghost.

Have fun- and happy Halloween!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.