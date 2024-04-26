Ingredients:

1 ¼ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs (4-5 thighs)

8 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 anchovy fillets

2 tbs. capers, drained and patted dry

1 large pinch red pepper flakes

1 lemon, halved

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper and let rest while you prepare the anchovy-garlic oil.

Mince two of the garlic cloves and set aside for later.

In a large ovenproof skillet, add the oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the 6 smashed whole garlic cloves, the anchovies, capers, and red pepper flakes.

Let cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up the anchovies until the garlic browns around the edges and the anchovies dissolve- 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the chicken thighs and cook until nicely browned on one side- 5 to 7 minutes. Flip the thighs, place the pan in the oven and cook another 5-10 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

When the chicken is done, transfer the thighs to a plate. (*The handle will be hot so be careful!)

Place the skillet back on the heat and add minced garlic and the juice of one lemon half. Cook for about 30 seconds, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan.

Return the chicken to the pan and cook it in the sauce for another 30 seconds.

Transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with chopped parsley and enjoy!

