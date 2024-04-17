(WSVN) - Shrimp is an easy-to-prepare appetizer. A South Florida chef’s recipe is sure to wow your guest. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Miguel Massens

The Restaurant: Sereia, Miami

The Dish: Gambas ao Alhinho

Ingredients:

4 ea prawns 12/15 size

1/4 cup olive oil

2-3 cloved garlic, sliced and blanched

1-2 red chili, sliced

1 tbsp brandy

2 tbsp white wine

1/2 tbsp lemon juice, fresh

~1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

extra cilantro for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Peel the prawns and keep the tail. Remove the tripe.

Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the prawns. Sear on both sides.

Season with salt & add the sliced chili and garlic.

Add the brandy and chopped cilantro.

Reduce the sauce lightly and refresh with lemon juice.

Check seasoning.

Garnish with cilantro.

Sereia

3540 Main Highway

Miami, FL 33133

305-967-8152

sereia.miami

