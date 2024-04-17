(WSVN) - Shrimp is an easy-to-prepare appetizer. A South Florida chef’s recipe is sure to wow your guest. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Miguel Massens
The Restaurant: Sereia, Miami
The Dish: Gambas ao Alhinho
Ingredients:
4 ea prawns 12/15 size
1/4 cup olive oil
2-3 cloved garlic, sliced and blanched
1-2 red chili, sliced
1 tbsp brandy
2 tbsp white wine
1/2 tbsp lemon juice, fresh
~1 tbsp cilantro, chopped
extra cilantro for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Peel the prawns and keep the tail. Remove the tripe.
- Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the prawns. Sear on both sides.
- Season with salt & add the sliced chili and garlic.
- Add the brandy and chopped cilantro.
- Reduce the sauce lightly and refresh with lemon juice.
- Check seasoning.
- Garnish with cilantro.
Sereia
3540 Main Highway
Miami, FL 33133
305-967-8152
sereia.miami
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.