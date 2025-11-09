(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 ½ cups vanilla Greek yogurt

¾ cup peanut butter

1 cup melted chocolate (you can use chips)

½ tsp. coconut oil for melting the chocolate

Method of Preparation:

Mix the peanut butter and yogurt together to form ice cream style patties.

If you’d like, add a stick in the middle of each. Freeze with or without sticks.

Mix the chocolate with the coconut oil and melt on low in microwave for about two minutes.

Stir after a minute to make sure the chocolate doesn’t burn.

When the chocolate is melted and smooth, dip the frozen peanut butter in the melted chocolate and freeze again.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.